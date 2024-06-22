General Electric (NYSE:GE) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Electric to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Down 0.5 %

GE opened at $164.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.69 and its 200 day moving average is $149.78. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $170.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.