Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Shares Down 3.6%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 89,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 87,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.64% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

