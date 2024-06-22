Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FC. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Covey from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.33.

FC stock opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $450.85 million, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 19.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 96,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

