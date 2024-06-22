Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Senior Officer Acquires C$36,659.00 in Stock

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Reid bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$52.37 per share, with a total value of C$36,659.00.
FTS stock opened at C$52.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.95. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of C$49.82 and a 1 year high of C$57.93.
Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of C$3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 3.2075145 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC raised their target price on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$58.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.38.
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.
