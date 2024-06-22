First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

First of Long Island Stock Up 0.8 %

First of Long Island stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $218.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.66. First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $14.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of First of Long Island

First of Long Island Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First of Long Island in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.