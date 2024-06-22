First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
First of Long Island Stock Up 0.8 %
First of Long Island stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $218.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.66. First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $14.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First of Long Island Company Profile
The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
