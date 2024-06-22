First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FHN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Horizon from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.62.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 224.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,518,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,728,357 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 6,217.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,806,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,487,000. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its position in First Horizon by 137.9% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 8,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,750 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in First Horizon by 49.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,333,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434,929 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

