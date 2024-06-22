First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCR.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

FCR.UN stock opened at C$14.47 on Monday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.37 and a 1-year high of C$16.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.57. The firm has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -28.37, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.36.

In related news, Director Al Mawani bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,900.00. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.