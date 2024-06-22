Financial Contrast: Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT) vs. Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT – Get Free Report) and Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pixie Dust Technologies and Cutera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixie Dust Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cutera 0 2 2 0 2.50

Pixie Dust Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $5.21, suggesting a potential upside of 272.14%. Cutera has a consensus price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 397.84%. Given Cutera’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cutera is more favorable than Pixie Dust Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixie Dust Technologies $845.21 million 0.02 -$14.45 million N/A N/A Cutera $212.37 million 0.15 -$162.83 million ($7.22) -0.21

This table compares Pixie Dust Technologies and Cutera’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pixie Dust Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Cutera.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Pixie Dust Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Cutera shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cutera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pixie Dust Technologies and Cutera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixie Dust Technologies N/A N/A N/A Cutera -73.42% N/A -37.78%

About Pixie Dust Technologies

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc., a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker. The company also provides iwasemi, a sound-absorbing or sound-proofing material for architectural and interior design firms; hackke, a location positioning technology; KOTOWARI, a technology offering spatial analysis data; and magickiri, a planning services and monitoring service, which monitors human behavior and analyzes the customer's environment on the customer's behalf. In addition, it operates Pixie Nest, a membership forum, which hosts meetings and distributes information to facilitate solving social issues. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc. provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform. It also offers truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency system designed for circumferential reduction, lipolysis, and deep tissue heating and treat all body and skin types; Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling device that delivers heat into the deeper layers of the skin using controlled RF energy; and enlighten, a laser platform with a dual wavelength for multi-colored tattoo removal, and the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars. In addition, the company provides excel HR, a hair removal solution for all skin types; and xeo, a multi-application platform for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin revitalization by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity. Further, it offers its products through direct sales and services, and network of distributors and direct international sales. Cutera, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

