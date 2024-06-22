Fetch.ai Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00002427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $186.57 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00042501 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012910 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010517 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

