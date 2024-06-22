Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.77.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 35,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 256,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 18,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.