Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives C$10.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.44.

Several brokerages have commented on EFX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC cut their price objective on Enerflex from C$6.55 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$6.89 on Friday. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$5.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44. The stock has a market cap of C$854.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.80.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.33). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of C$860.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$780.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.3211137 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.06%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

