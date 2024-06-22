Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $104.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $39,022.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,746.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,405 shares of company stock valued at $187,859. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $565,000. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

