Dynex (DNX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.73 Million

Dynex (DNX) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, Dynex has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Dynex coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001001 BTC on exchanges. Dynex has a market cap of $58.69 million and $1.73 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dynex Profile

Dynex was first traded on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 91,531,327 coins and its circulating supply is 91,535,905 coins. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 91,494,599.81948306. The last known price of Dynex is 0.66376741 USD and is down -5.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,999,720.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

