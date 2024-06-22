Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 4.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.0968 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; control and conveyor systems, air supply, and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; and assembly and test stands and calibration stations for brakes, electronics, and chassis geometry.

