Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Shares Up 37.6%

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 37.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.37. 2,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Dominion Lending Centres Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17.

About Dominion Lending Centres

Dominion Lending Centres Inc provides mortgage brokerage franchising and mortgage broker data connectivity services in Canada. It also provides end-to-end services to automate the mortgage application, approval, underwriting, and funding process; and additional services providing management of daily operations and data resources access.

Featured Articles

