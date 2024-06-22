Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is Trust Co of the South’s Largest Position

Trust Co of the South lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,864,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,451 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 23.5% of Trust Co of the South’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Trust Co of the South owned about 1.05% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $101,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Creative Planning raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,638,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,715,000 after purchasing an additional 534,891 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,168,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,783,000 after purchasing an additional 219,728 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,433,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,322,000 after purchasing an additional 325,154 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,748,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,710,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $51.47. 292,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,494. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.84. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $54.64.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

