Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by VanderPol Investments L.L.C.

VanderPol Investments L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,887 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 10.9% of VanderPol Investments L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. VanderPol Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 136,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,207,000. Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,583,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,272,000 after acquiring an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,440. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.