Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Acquired by Trust Co of the South

Trust Co of the South lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,059 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Trust Co of the South’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Trust Co of the South owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $479,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 919,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,913,000 after buying an additional 114,347 shares during the period. Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,689,000. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,125,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,179,000 after buying an additional 88,069 shares during the period. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 81,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period.

DFEM stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.74. 429,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,683. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $27.23.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

