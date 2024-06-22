Degen Price Hits $0.0093 on Top Exchanges (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Degen token can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Degen has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar. Degen has a total market capitalization of $116.12 million and approximately $20.28 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Degen Token Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. The official message board for Degen is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00978344 USD and is down -9.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $23,296,446.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

