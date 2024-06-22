Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives $173.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.76.

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $153.28 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.64.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,202,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,047,000 after buying an additional 65,223 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

