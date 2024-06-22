Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.29

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 1.29 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

Darden Restaurants has raised its dividend by an average of 62.3% annually over the last three years. Darden Restaurants has a dividend payout ratio of 49.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $10.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $153.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.76.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

