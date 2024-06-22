CorMedix’s (CRMD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

CRMD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CorMedix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

CorMedix Price Performance

CRMD opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.73. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that CorMedix will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorMedix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 325.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

Further Reading

