Contrasting Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) & JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT)

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) and JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Arcellx and JATT Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcellx 0 0 13 1 3.07 JATT Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arcellx currently has a consensus price target of $78.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.99%. Given Arcellx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arcellx is more favorable than JATT Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcellx $110.32 million 27.22 -$70.69 million ($1.03) -54.49 JATT Acquisition N/A N/A $6.85 million N/A N/A

This table compares Arcellx and JATT Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

JATT Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arcellx.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Arcellx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of JATT Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Arcellx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of JATT Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arcellx and JATT Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcellx -38.39% -13.11% -7.11% JATT Acquisition N/A -49.58% 2.84%

Summary

Arcellx beats JATT Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM). It also develops ACLX-001, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting BCMA to treat rrMM; and ACLX-002, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials that targets CD123 for treating relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). In addition, the company's preclinical product includes ACLX-003 for the treatment of AML and MDS. Further, it focuses on the development of product candidates for solid tumor programs. It has a strategic alliance with Kite Pharma, Inc. to co-develop and co-commercialize anitocabtagene autoleucel. The company was formerly known as Encarta Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Arcellx, Inc. in January 2016. Arcellx, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About JATT Acquisition

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector. JATT Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

