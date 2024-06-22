Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Compugen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Compugen alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CGEN

Compugen Price Performance

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Compugen has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $170.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compugen will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Compugen

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Compugen stock. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compugen

(Get Free Report)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.