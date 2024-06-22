Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) & Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF) Critical Survey

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) and Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.8% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of Coinbase Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Coinbase Global and Tokens.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 2 9 9 0 2.35 Tokens.com 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Coinbase Global currently has a consensus price target of $215.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.59%. Given Coinbase Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Tokens.com.

This table compares Coinbase Global and Tokens.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $3.11 billion 17.84 $94.87 million $5.01 45.08 Tokens.com $740,000.00 22.07 -$10.14 million -0.01 -13.50

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Tokens.com. Tokens.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coinbase Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and Tokens.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 33.98% 9.42% 0.30% Tokens.com -454.36% -40.05% -36.93%

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Tokens.com on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions. It also provides technology and services that enable developers to build crypto products and securely accept crypto assets as payment. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures blockchain networks through proof-of-stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It also provides web3 technology services for metaverses, non-fungible tokens, and ecomm3, as well as consulting services; and builds web3 games. Tokens.com Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

