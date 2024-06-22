Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

CLFD has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

CLFD traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 212,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,392. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.11. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $49.64. The firm has a market cap of $534.05 million, a P/E ratio of -150.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Clearfield will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $72,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,261,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,929,374.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

