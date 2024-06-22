Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Shares Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, June 26th

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

CMG stock opened at $3,210.49 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,768.64 and a 1-year high of $3,463.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,140.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,747.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,285.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,730.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,358.00 to $3,369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,201.19.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,250 shares in the company, valued at $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,015 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

