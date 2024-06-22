Chegg’s (CHGG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chegg from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated an underweight rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chegg from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.31.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $291.33 million, a PE ratio of -15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. Chegg has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $174.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.05 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Chegg by 349.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 35,290 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chegg by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,747,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,798,000 after buying an additional 105,511 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Chegg by 356.4% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 224,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 175,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Chegg by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

