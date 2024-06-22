Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

EBR opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This is an increase from Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s previous annual dividend of $0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 13,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

