Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $67.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLDX. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celldex Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,191,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Margo Heath-Chiozzi sold 38,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $1,319,156.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,692.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,191,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,821 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $824,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,618,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.