CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Mizuho

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Get CarMax alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CarMax

CarMax Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE KMX opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.74. CarMax has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 942.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 113,721 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 41,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,406,000.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.