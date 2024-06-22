Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $416.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,174,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,093,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after purchasing an additional 413,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock opened at $417.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $235.79 and a 12-month high of $430.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.25.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 19.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

