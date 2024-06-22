Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Cardlytics Price Performance

CDLX opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $392.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.67. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $20.52.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.61 million during the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardlytics

In other Cardlytics news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $170,577.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares in the company, valued at $976,849.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Amit Gupta sold 23,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $278,884.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,071.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $170,577.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,849.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,435 shares of company stock worth $828,269 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,011,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after acquiring an additional 231,303 shares in the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP raised its position in Cardlytics by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 624,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 147,843 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 538.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 677,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 91,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Further Reading

