Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.38 billion and $274.24 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,512.39 or 0.05479110 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00042697 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00015187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00013023 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010563 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,980,576,545 coins and its circulating supply is 35,738,072,814 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.