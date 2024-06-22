California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $29,559.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,916.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $29,559.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,916.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter worth $272,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter worth $7,957,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter worth $535,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of CWT stock opened at $48.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.48. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $270.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.85 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

