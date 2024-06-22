Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Receives $48.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.10.

BN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 183.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 11,620 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1,022.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 248,506 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 0.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 62,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the first quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield by 1.1% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 170,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

BN opened at $40.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. Brookfield has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $45.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.77.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

