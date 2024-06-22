Brokerages Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Target Price at $107.86

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cirrus Logic

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $125.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.01. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $128.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $371.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.14 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Free Report

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.