Brokerages Set Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Target Price at $91.42

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.42.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BYD

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

BYD stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.59. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.68.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $960.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.26 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 34.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $100,034.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,338 shares in the company, valued at $124,802.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.