Brokerages Set Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Price Target at $11.12

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.12.
AZUL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Azul in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
NYSE:AZUL opened at $4.26 on Friday. Azul has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.05.
Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Azul will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.
