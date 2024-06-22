Brokerages Set Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Price Target at $11.12

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.12.

AZUL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Azul in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Azul alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Azul

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Azul Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Azul by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Azul by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Azul by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Azul by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 21,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZUL opened at $4.26 on Friday. Azul has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.05.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Azul will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Azul

(Get Free Report

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.