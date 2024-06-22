BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Autoliv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Autoliv from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.50.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ALV

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $108.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $82.21 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.65.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 15,425.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.