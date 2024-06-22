Blinklab Ltd (ASX:BB1) Insider Brian Leedman Purchases 200,000 Shares

Blinklab Ltd (ASX:BB1 – Get Free Report) insider Brian Leedman acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$48,600.00 ($32,185.43).
Blinklab Stock Performance
