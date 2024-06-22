Biohaven’s (BHVN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Get Biohaven alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BHVN

Biohaven Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BHVN opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.21. Biohaven has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.70). On average, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -7.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 25,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,207.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,600,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,690,781.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 25,503 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.18 per share, with a total value of $999,207.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600,071 shares in the company, valued at $62,690,781.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 28,500 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $1,002,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,283,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,305,102.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 252,734 shares of company stock worth $9,997,764. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,832,000 after acquiring an additional 973,227 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 74,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,209,000 after acquiring an additional 86,890 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 97.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 72,673 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.