BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives $50.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BHP shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

BHP stock opened at $56.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. BHP Group has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $69.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $191,837,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in BHP Group by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $299,847,000 after buying an additional 1,395,940 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,359,518,000 after buying an additional 589,317 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 6,529.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after buying an additional 457,760 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 942,001 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,348,000 after buying an additional 420,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

