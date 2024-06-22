Benchmark Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Benchmark in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SPR. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

SPR stock opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,274.6% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,714,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371,874 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,432,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 495.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,737,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,844,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,649,000 after purchasing an additional 876,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9,458.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 800,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 791,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

