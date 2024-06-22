Belrium (BEL) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Belrium token can now be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Belrium has a total market cap of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

