Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 58,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $39.45. 72,245,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,026,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average is $35.75. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.31.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

