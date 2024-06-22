Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $275.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ADSK. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $262.42.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $242.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.30.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,714,162. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Autodesk by 27.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 449,470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,936,000 after buying an additional 96,703 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 567.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Autodesk by 163.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,574 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after buying an additional 38,196 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.5% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,727 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 66,727 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

