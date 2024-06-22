Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of AAME stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 million, a P/E ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter.

Atlantic American Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.06% of Atlantic American at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

