Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) were down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.70 and last traded at $27.80. Approximately 810,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,122,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ASPN shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Aerogels

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $7,513,042.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock worth $91,679,369 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Stories

