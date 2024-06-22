Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.030- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.0 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.8 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.45 and a beta of 2.29.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.04 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $536,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $7,513,042.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock valued at $91,679,369 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

